Suffolk detective sues department and the county, alleging discrimination

A Suffolk police detective has filed a $35 million federal civil rights lawsuit against the county and police department alleging he was discriminated against because of his Puerto Rican heritage after he applied for lucrative promotions that were ultimately given to less-qualified white men.

Det. Sgt. Tulio Serrata, a 21-year department veteran, says he was retaliated against when he spoke publicly about being passed over for a position in the Suffolk County District Attorney's office that went to Salvatore Gigante, the nephew of then-Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante. Serrata named Gerard Gigante, former Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Lt. Michael A. Crowley as defendants in the suit.

Serrata testified during a 2019 legislative committee hearing into Salvatore Gigante's promotion. The suit claims he was met with "unresponsiveness, insensitivity, continued employment discrimination and retaliation" following his testimony.

The Suffolk Police Department didn't immedately comment on the lawsuit allegations.

Serrata, who is president of the Suffolk Hispanic Society, said he was passed over five different times for promotions to commands that are highly sought after because of the ability to earn overtime.

After Serrata testified publicly, he was removed from the department's busiest precinct and re-assigned to the foruth precinct as a desk sergeant -- one of only three Latino desk sergeants in the entire department. The lawsuit notes that the Fourth Precinct is "the least active and least financially rewarding precinct in the county."

The positions he applied for were awarded to Ron Leli and Joseph Isnardi, of Homicide; Sean Hanley and Greg Schlere of Narcotics and Salvatore Gigante, of the District Attorney's office, according to the suit.

The lawsuit called Serrata's unsucessful attempts at promotions "humiliating and embarrasing when the entire police department is aware that Mr. Serrata is the better performing officer and has not been selected for promotion because he is Latino and not Caucasian."

Serrata said when he sought assistance from his union representative James Gruenfelder, president of the Suffolk Superior Officers Association, he was referred to union attorney Paul Linzer, who told him he had no basis for a complaint because he was not fired from his position or disciplined after testifying in front of the legislature.

Days later, Linzer and another union attorney told Serrata they were pursuing legal action against the Legislature's then presiding officer DuWayne Gregory on behalf of Gigante.