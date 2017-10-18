A Manhattan real estate developer who was drunk when he drove his Porsche into a Sag Harbor utility pole, killing an acquaintance who was a passenger in his car, was sentenced on Wednesday to 3 to 9 years in prison.

Before State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho imposed the sentence in Central Islip, Sean Ludwick, 44, heard from his victim’s family and offered an apology himself.

Ludwick, a managing partner and founder of Blackhouse Development, pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and aggravated driving while intoxicated. The crash killed Ludwick’s passenger, Paul Hansen, 53, a Sag Harbor real estate broker he’d met just the night before.

Hansen died just steps from his front door. Inside his house, Ludwick’s son was having a sleepover with Hansen’s two sons.

Hansen’s siblings and widow told Ludwick he’d exhibited nothing but cowardice and self-interest from the moment of the Aug. 30, 2015, crash, when he dragged Hansen’s partially ejected body from the car and tried to drive away. They said those traits were confirmed in February, when Ludwick flew to Puerto Rico while free on bail, researched how to live as a fugitive and tried to buy a boat to flee to Venezuela.

Camacho revoked Ludwick’s bail of $1 million then.

“Nothing else apparently mattered to you, except yourself,” said Hansen’s brother, Robert Hansen, 62, of Southampton. “I’m an optimist. I hope that during your incarceration you find your way to become a better human being. But I am also a realist.”

Hansen’s wife, Catherine Hansen, noted that when Ludwick fled the scene, he left behind his son.

“Even your own son was of no concern to you,” she said.

The victim’s twin sister, Susan Hansen Morrissey, said that when she found out what kind of person Ludwick was, “I was shocked that my brother would associate with someone like you.”

If Ludwick had succeeded in leaving the scene, it’s possible that the sons of either man might have discovered Hansen’s body, she said.

“You had no compassion,” she said. “Total arrogance. You don’t have a compassionate gene in your body.”

She said his plan to buy a boat in Puerto Rico was a blessing. “Fortunately, your arrogance got the better of you,” she said.

“Your honor, you can see the Hansen family is strong,” Assistant District Attorney Raymond Varuolo said after they finished speaking. “Quite a contrast to the defendant, and his narcissistic behavior.”

He urged Camacho to impose the maximum sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

Ludwick then spoke.

“I take responsibility for causing your brother’s, your family member’s, death,” Ludwick said in a monotone to a courtroom that included the victim’s teenage sons. “I don’t want to make excuses. I own the problem.”

He promised to become a better person in prison.

“I hope you mean it,” Camacho said. “I truly, truly hope you mean it.”

The judge told Hansen’s sons that their father “was a great man,” and said he offered this plea deal after considering what could likely be proven at a trial.

He said reading and hearing the words of those who knew and loved Hansen was “heartbreaking.”

In a clearly emotional voice, Camacho continued, “The combination of grief and love is overwhelming. There will never be such an outpouring for Sean Ludwick.”

Afterward, Robert Hansen said he and his family appreciated what Camacho said and felt the sentence was just.

They thought less of what Ludwick had to say.

“I hope he’s sincere,” said Susan Hansen Morrissey. “But his past history plays heavily in my mind.”