Long Island Crime

Queens man charged with impersonating DHS agent, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Queens man was arrested and charged with impersonating a federal officer following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, Suffolk police said.

Fernando Garnecho, 55, of Elmhurst, was charged with first-degree criminal impersonation and held overnight for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police said a Suffolk County Canine Section officer in a marked police vehicle spotted a 2019 Audi A8, with blue and red emergency lights activated in the windshield, driving on the shoulder of the eastbound HOV lane of the LIE near Exit 53, Sagtikos Parkway, at about 12:30 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Police said Garnecho "portrayed himself" as an on-duty U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent and said he wore a black Homeland Security jacket with law enforcement patches and ICE written on the front and back. Police said he also had what turned out to be a replica handgun in a leather holster on the front passenger seat. He also had what police described as "other law enforcement identifiers," which an investigation determined all "appeared to be fabricated."

"It was determined that Garnecho is not employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security," police said in a news release.

Garnecho was then arrested, police said.

Fourth Squad detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Garnecho to contact them at 631-854-8443.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

