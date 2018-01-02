The allegedly intoxicated driver who on Monday struck an unmarked Nassau police car head-on, leaving a police officer with serious injuries, is set to be arraigned at a hospital Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Keith Dillon, 29, of New Hyde Park, was charged with second-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the early Monday crash that injured police officer Willard Gomes, a 12-year veteran of the force who was working on DWI enforcement during the New Year’s holiday.

Gomes on Tuesday was in “very serious” condition, said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a Nassau police spokesman.

Dillon, who was hospitalized with an ankle injury after the crash, is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Tuesday before a Nassau District Court judge from his hospital bed at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. A defense attorney for Dillon could not be immediately reached Tuesday.

Newsday has requested to attend the arraignment proceeding, which is typically open to the public.

Gomes was driving north on Glen Cove Road in Greenvale at about 2:25 a.m. Monday when a 2014 Dodge pickup truck driven by Dillon crossed the double line and hit the officer’s unmarked vehicle head-on, police said. Police said they found a white powdery substance they believe is cocaine in Dillon’s truck.

Gomes suffered a head injury that caused swelling and bleeding on his brain, a broken vertebrae in his neck, broken left arm and broken left leg. The crash also caused a cracked rib with a lung contusion and left Gomes with broken teeth and other facial injuries, officials said.

Dillon was charged with DWI in 2015 in Southampton, Nassau Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Monday.