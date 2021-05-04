Dina Lohan pleads not guilty to DWI charge

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony drunken-driving charge in a virtual court arraignment in Nassau County that followed her arrest in North Merrick more than a year ago.

A grand jury in March also indicted Dina Lohan, 58, on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and leaving an accident scene — an infraction — stemming from her arrest on Jan. 11, 2020.

Authorities have alleged Lohan was drunk that evening when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz into the rear of a Honda CRV outside a steakhouse at Merrick Mall before leaving the scene.

The other driver called 911 and followed Lohan back to her North Merrick home where a Nassau police officer approached Lohan after the Honda’s driver pointed her out, according to a felony complaint.

It said the officer noted Lohan had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and her breath smelled of alcohol after he approached her Mercedes, which was still running, and spoke to her.

The motorist then allegedly stepped out of her car and "fell to the ground on her face" before accusing the officer of pushing her, the complaint said.

It also alleged that Lohan admitted she’d had one glass of wine but refused to take a sobriety or breath tests at the scene, or a blood alcohol test at police headquarters.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Caryn Fink during Tuesday's arraignment said Lohan could remain free on her own recognizance and that her driver's license would remain suspended.

Prosecutor Alexandra Wolff said she would make documents in the case available to Lohan's new defense attorney, who is based in Hicksville. He couldn't be immediately reached following the arraignment.

Lohan’s 2020 arrest followed her 2014 conviction for aggravated drunken-driving in Nassau County after State Police arrested the motorist in September 2013 when she drove a BMW at 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Northern State Parkway with a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent.

The legal threshold for intoxication in New York is 0.08 percent.

Lohan served 100 hours of community service in that case before a judge suspended her driver’s license for a year, fined her $2,600 and ordered her to install an alcohol ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owned or operated when she got her driving privileges back. She also had to take part in a Drinking Driver Program and Victims Impact Panel.

Lohan told a judge at her June 2014 sentencing "there won’t be a next time," after he remarked she was fortunate not to have killed herself or anyone else, which might not be the case if she drove drunk again.