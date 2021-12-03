The mother of actress Lindsay Lohan surrendered Friday to start serving an 18-day jail sentence after a Nassau County Court proceeding that followed her September guilty plea to felony drunken driving.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Caryn Fink sentenced Dina Lohan to five years of probation — along with the incarceration term — while also imposing other conditions.

Lohan, 59, of North Merrick, will have to give a DNA sample, take part in any therapy that probation officials order, participate in a victim impact panel and take part while jailed in a program aimed at stopping drunken driving.

In addition, her driver's license will be revoked for at least 18 months, and she will have to install alcohol ignition interlock devices on any vehicle she owns or operates.

Defense attorney John Pedranghelu Jr. asked Fink to consider that Lohan had medical issues that included celiac disease, diverticulitis and chronic neck pain, along with a PTSD diagnosis. He said his client completed 20 sessions of online substance abuse counseling during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some inpatient treatment.

The Hicksville lawyer then asked for leniency and compassion from the judge, while also citing the pandemic and the holiday season.

Fink said she had reviewed letters from friends and family that spoke of the defendant's character strengths and charity work and acknowledged that Lohan had undergone treatment since her arrest.

"I did consider everything that has been submitted, but I do also have to evaluate what happened on the day of the incident," Fink said before meting out Lohan's punishment.

Police arrested Lohan on the evening of Jan. 11, 2020, after she crashed her Mercedes-Benz into a Honda CR-V outside a steakhouse at Merrick Mall before leaving the scene.

The other driver called 911 and followed Lohan before a police officer approached her car and noted that Lohan's breath smelled of alcohol, her speech was slurred and her eyes were bloodshot, according to a felony complaint.

The document also said the motorist got out of her vehicle and "fell to the ground on her face" before accusing the officer of pushing her. Lohan admitted she'd had a glass of wine but wouldn't take sobriety tests, according to police.

Lohan's felony DWI conviction follows her 2014 misdemeanor conviction for aggravated drunken driving in Nassau County.

"There won't be a next time," she'd said at her prior sentencing. On Friday, Lohan declined to address the judge.

In the current case, she also pleaded guilty to leaving an accident scene and agreed to waive the right to appeal her conviction.

Prosecutor Alexandra Wolff said Friday that her office had recommended the judge sentence Lohan to six months in jail and five years of probation, along with other conditions. But she said her office was prepared to go forward knowing how the judge planned to sentence Lohan.

The conditions also will include a program for repeat drunken-driving offenders that involves some electronic monitoring, frequent alcohol breath tests and routine home visits, according to prosecutors.

Before court officers led Lohan away in handcuffs, her attorney reached over to remove reading glasses from her face that she wore to sign court paperwork. She then left without looking back at the four supporters who accompanied her to court.

Both a spokesman for the Nassau district attorney's office and Pedranghelu declined to comment after the sentencing.

Prosecutors expect Lohan to spend less than 18 days in Nassau's jail, in part because of some time she spent in custody after her arrest and also because defendants generally serve two-thirds of their sentences.