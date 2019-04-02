TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

DA: West Islip man indicted in crash that severely injured trooper

If convicted, Jesse Cohen, 23, charged with assault in the third degree with criminal negligence, faces a top prison sentence of 1 year, Westchester prosecutors said.

Jesse Cohen of West Islip was indicted on

Jesse Cohen of West Islip was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge in a traffic crash that severely injured a state trooper, prosecutors said. Photo Credit: Westchester DA/News12

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A distracted driver who hit a state trooper on a Sagtikos Parkway overpass, causing the officer to lose the ability to walk, talk or eat on his own, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jesse Cohen, 23, of West Islip, "sent and received dozens of text messages in a number of separate conversations in the 20 minutes leading up" to his striking Trooper Joseph Gallagher on Dec. 18, 2017, Westchester County prosecutors said. 

Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. was appointed special prosecutor in the case after the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini recused itself because of an unspecified conflict, officials said. 

The trooper, now severely disabled and requiring constant care in a rehabilitation center, was 35, married and the father of young children when Cohen ran into him, officials said. Gallagher had been helping another motorist with a disabled car.

The officer, who served in the Coast Guard before becoming a state trooper in 2014, had parked his patrol car — with its lights flashing — behind the stopped car, closing one of the two lanes on the overpass connecting the Sagtikos with the Long Island Expressway in Commack, prosecutors said.

And Gallagher, a native of the Buffalo suburb of West Seneca who had worked on Long Island for nearly a year, had placed flares around the stopped car, they added.

"While more than one car successfully passed the trooper in the right lane, motorist Jesse Cohen failed to move right and drove his car into Trooper Gallagher," the prosecutors said.

State Police Maj. David Candelaria, in a joint statement with the prosecutors, said, “Texting while driving is dangerous for the driver, other motorists and our first responders who are working to protect the driving public. The deaths and injuries caused by distracted driving are 100 percent preventable."

If convicted, Cohen, charged with assault in the third degree with criminal negligence, faces a top prison sentence of 1 year, prosecutors said.

Cohen was arraigned on an indictment in Suffolk County Court in Central Islip on Tuesday and released on his own recognizance, they said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Lauren Miranda of Mastic Beach speaks at a Teacher: I was fired for topless selfie, will sue
New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, at LI Democratic senators: We didn't roll over for NYC
Molloy President Drew Bogner gives an address during Molloy College president to retire next year
Former Hempstead village housing authority chairman Cornell Bozier, Former housing official convicted in bribery case
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, center, voted against accepting Town accepts $1,200 'gift' of old web address
Forecast: Storm to give Island just 'glancing blow'