Four police officers suffered minor injuries while breaking up a disturbance in Baldwin Sunday night that ended with the arrests of 10 people, Nassau County police said.

Police said the incident began with a 911 call reporting a fight involving a group of people outside a home on Dean Drive at about 10 p.m. and said the officers were injured while trying to bring the situation under control and while making arrests. The identities of those arrested have not been released.

Police said the 10 arrested were charged with an assortment of crimes, ranging from assault and resisting arrest to rioting. The exact charges for each of those arrested was not clear.