TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Dix Hills men charged after $2M of marijuana seized, police say

Troopers found more than 500 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $2 million, State Police said.

Police said $2 million worth of marijuana was

Police said $2 million worth of marijuana was seized after an investigation that led to the arrest of two Dix Hills men. Photo Credit: NYSP

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Two Dix Hills men have been ordered held without bail after a search warrant resulted in the seizing of $2 million worth of marijuana, according to State Police and online court records.

Steven Polizzi, 57, and Wesley Snider, 28, were arrested May 9 after a “long-term investigation,” State Police said in a news release.

Troopers said they executed a search warrant at Polizzi and Snider’s home on Carlls Straight Path, and at two storage facilities on Jericho Turnpike in East Northport.

The troopers recovered more than 500 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of more than $2 million, and more than $200,000 in cash, the news release said.

They also seized several vehicles and property worth millions of dollars, the news release said.

Both men were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of marijuana, State Police said.

An attorney who represents both defendants could not be reached for comment Thursday.

With Joan Gralla

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump is pictured on May 16, King: Trump to visit LI for forum on MS-13
Dean G. Skelos, the former majority leader of Judge rules on Skelos bid to challenge witnesses
Carl Esposito, 54, of Scotrun, Pennsylvania, was arrested Cops: Jailed man arrested in 3 Nassau burglaries
Kris Torkan, president of Villadom Corp., responds to Developer withdraws shopping center application
Cameron McDermott, 32, of Hempstead, was sentenced to DA: NYC rapist who exposed self on LI sentenced
A look inside the new Louis Armstrong Stadium USTA aces renovation with Armstrong rebuild