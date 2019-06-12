TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Dix Hills man found dead with gunshot wound in house, police say

Police at the Penn Drive house in Dix

Police at the Penn Drive house in Dix Hills on Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Dix Hills man who was shot once was found dead in his home Tuesday evening and detectives are investigating the death as a murder, police said.

Armindo Reis, 74, who lived alone, was discovered unconscious about 6:15 p.m. by his son at the Penn Drive house, Suffolk County police said in a news release Wednesday.

“When neighbors could not get in contact with him [Reis] yesterday, they called his son,” police said.

Reis was declared dead at the house by a county medical examiner’s office physician assistant, police said.

Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting, including where in the body Reis was shot.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

