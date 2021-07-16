Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday said a preliminary police internal affairs investigation into allegations that officers assaulted a woman who was attempting to assist a shooting victim at a Dix Hills graduation party were found to be "false" based on fire department dashboard camera video.

"The fact is that the evidence gathered in this investigation reveals that the allegation that officers physically assaulted this individual for no reason is false," said Bellone, speaking at a news conference at Suffolk government headquarters in Hauppauge. "The evidence, in fact, indicated these officers acted in the best interests of this victim."

Cindy M. O'Pharrow, president of Cops N' Kids Long Island, last week filed a notice of claim against the county and the police department, alleging she was forcibly removed by police from the rear of an ambulance on June 27, injuring her arm.

O’Pharrow had also alleged police swore at her, refused to provide their names and shined their flashlights into her cell phone camera as she attempted to take photo and video of officers at the scene — allegations that officials said were still under investigation.

O’Pharrow and her attorney Frederick K. Brewington, who held a news conference last week to make the allegations against police, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Acting Suffolk Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, speaking at the news conference where officials also announced a $2,000 reward for information leading the arrest of the shooting suspect, said the internal affairs investigation thus far has shown that fire department doesn’t allow anyone to ride in the back of an ambulance except a victim and first responders.

Cameron said O’Pharrow was told by EMS that she could not ride in the ambulance but entered anyway.

A 1 minute and 59 second video shown to reporters Friday, shows the victim being loaded into an ambulance and a woman in white — who officials identified as O’Pharrow — appearing to speak to EMS officials though the conversation was inaudible.

Cameron said the video showed that O’Pharrow was "agitated" and was "waving her finger" at EMS personnel before getting in the ambulance.

A man who Cameron described as the victim’s cousin could be seen standing outside the ambulance saying repeatedly: "Just get out so they can leave."

Two officers are later seen holding O’ Pharrow underneath her arms and picking her up an placing her feet in the ground.

Cameron said he and Deputy Police Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis had attended a charity event with O’Pharrow in the past. Cameron called her "a very wonderful person."

Cameron stressed that he didn’t think she purposely lied, but was misremembering the events due to the "trauma" of being present at a shooting.

"She’s a very wonderful person," said Carmon. "Who stepped up and tried to help him? Cindy O’Pharrow."

Bellone took aim at Brewington, although the county executive did not mention the veteran civil rights attorney by name.

"This attorney got in from multiple cameras and said these officers used force against someone for no reason," said Bellone. "The attorney then actually held up pictures of these officers and was accusing them of abusing their power.