A former Department of Motor Vehicles examiner who demanded cash from prospective female motorists in exchange for allowing them to pass their road tests — and groped at least one woman during her exam — was arrested Tuesday and charged with several crimes, officials said.

Ian Alexander Cioffi, 35, of Stewart Manor, resigned in May 2018, according to the state inspector general’s office, which launched an investigation with Queens District Attorney Richard Brown that led to his arrest.

On at least four occasions from February to April 2018, Cioffi committed crimes while administering road tests in Queens, which are required to obtain driver's licenses, the inspector general’s office said. Cioffi is accused of asking the women for cash, then taking $40 to $400 from their wallets.

Cioffi was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday on charges of third-degree bribe receiving, fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records, third-degree attempted bribe receiving and impairing the integrity of a government licensing examination, all felonies, and forcible touching and receiving unlawful gratuities, both misdemeanors. His case was adjourned, he was released on his own recognizance and he is due back in court on April 2, according to online court records.

His attorney, listed as Paul Raymond Townsend, of Manhattan, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

"This defendant used his position of authority to extort and abuse vulnerable New Yorkers while controlling the outcome of a critical test that was anything but routine and fair," Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said in a news release.

On Feb. 9, 2018, Cioffi demanded money from a would-be driver while he was administering her road test in Kissena Park, the inspector general’s office said.

“That driver told Cioffi she had no money and he failed her,” the office said in the release.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cioffi made the same demand of the next prospective driver, who spoke limited English, then grabbed her purse from the back seat and handed it to her, the office said.

“When that driver opened her wallet, Cioffi took $400 from it and instructed the driver to drive back to the test site while placing a finger over his lips,” the office said. “That driver received a passing grade on the road test.”

On March 14, 2018, Cioffi did the same while administering a road test in Astoria, the office said. When the woman said she didn’t have the $100 Cioffi demanded, he lowered his ask to $20, which she refused.

“Shortly thereafter, Cioffi placed his hand on the female driver’s leg as well as down her shirt, after which he informed her that she passed without having had her perform a required three-point turn or to parallel park,” the office said.

On April 4, 2018, at a Whitestone road test, Cioffi demanded cash from another prospective driver, then grabbed her bag from the backseat and stole $40 from her wallet, leaving her with $7, the office said.

Anyone who has additional information is urged to call the Offices of the New York State Inspector General hotline at 800-367-4448.