A Great Neck surgical oncologist and medical school professor was arraigned Tuesday in Nassau District Court in Hempstead on two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Dr. Dwight DeRisi, 70, of Locust Valley, a breast surgery specialist, was arrested at his home on June 21 and arraigned Tuesday on one count each of forcible touching of intimate parts and third-degree sexual abuse.

District Court Judge William Hohauser released DeRisi on his own recognizance and ordered him to stay away from the unnamed victim.

He is due back in court Aug. 16.

A female patient alleged DeRisi abused her during a June 19 appointment at his Great Neck office, according to a source familiar with the charges.

Joseph Conway, DeRisi's Mineola-based attorney, called DeRisi a "a well-known and highly respected breast cancer surgeon" who has cared for more than 30,000 patients in the Long Island area for the past 40 years.

"Today’s charges, brought after zero investigation, are unfounded and completely frivolous," Conway said in an email statement. "We will begin the process of bringing the true facts to law enforcement immediately, and vindicating Dr. De Risi’s impeccable reputation. Among those facts will be an eye-witness to the events, who completely contradicts any allegations of wrongdoing by Dr. De Risi."

A spokeswoman for Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas declined to comment on the charges.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A graduate of Georgetown University School of Medicine, DeRisi is a surgeon in private practice and a clinical assistant professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

DeRisi has admitting privileges at three Northwell Health hospitals — Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital, officials said.

Northwell Health spokesman Terry Lynam said the hospital takes the allegations "seriously" and will conduct an investigation to determine whether to rescind DeRisi's privileges.