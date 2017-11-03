Feds: Franklin Square doc arrested in painkiller script scheme
Two others also were charged in a scheme in which the doctor made an estimated $2 million, according to federal prosecutors.
A doctor who operated clinics in Franklin Square, Manhattan and Jackson Heights, Queens, was arrested Thursday by Drug Enforcement Administration agents for illegally writing thousands of “medically unnecessary” prescriptions for oxycodone pills and fentanyl patches, according to officials.
The doctor, Ernesto Lopez, pediatric nurse-practitioner Sharon Washington-Bhamre and Audra Baker, one...
