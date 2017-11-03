This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
Feds: Franklin Square doc arrested in painkiller script scheme

Two others also were charged in a scheme in which the doctor made an estimated $2 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Ernesto Lopez, a New York-licensed doctor, after he

Ernesto Lopez, a New York-licensed doctor, after he was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: DEA Photo

By Robert E. Kessler  robert.kessler@newsday.com
A doctor who operated clinics in Franklin Square, Manhattan and Jackson Heights, Queens, was arrested Thursday by Drug Enforcement Administration agents for illegally writing thousands of “medically unnecessary” prescriptions for oxycodone pills and fentanyl patches, according to officials.

The doctor, Ernesto Lopez, pediatric nurse-practitioner Sharon Washington-Bhamre and Audra Baker, one...

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

