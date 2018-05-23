A doctor with a practice in Merrick was convicted Wednesday on federal charges that he caused the overdose deaths of two Nassau County residents by illegally prescribing oxycodone for them, prosecutors said.

Dr. Michael Belfiore, a Westbury resident, had been on trial in U.S. District Court in Central Islip on two counts of illegal distribution of oxycodone causing death, and 26 counts of illegal distribution of oxycodone.

He had denied the charges.

“The federal government shouldn’t be playing doctor, just as I shouldn’t be playing lawyer,” Belfiore told Newsday outside court after his indictment last year.

The patients, both of whom died in 2013, have been identified as John Ubaghs, 33, of Baldwin, and Edward Martin, 43, of East Rockaway.

Belfiore faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.