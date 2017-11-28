A Levittown man whose attack on his 11-year-old German shepherd left the dog with injuries so extensive that it had to be euthanized was sentenced Tuesday to 4 months in jail, prosecutors said.

Michael Gallagher, 57, also was sentenced to 5 years of probation and agreed not to own or control any animals for 20 years, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release.

Gallagher pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to felony aggravated cruelty to animals before acting Supreme Court Justice Teresa Corrigan in Mineola.

“This defendant admitted to beating his dog, Bella, with a shovel and attempting to strangle her with a zip tie,” said Singas, who recommended a 2-year prison sentence. “These types of inhumane actions against animals are heinous and unjustifiable, and should serve as a rallying cry for the state to finally enhance penalties for those convicted of felony animal abuse.”

Singas said that the beating Dec. 23 did not kill the dog. Witnesses realized that Bella was still alive after seeing her head move slightly, the prosecutor said.

When Gallagher’s wife arrived home, she cut the zip tie from the dog’s neck and rushed the dog to an animal hospital, Singas said.

The veterinarian determined that the injuries, which included blood and tissue coming out of her head, were fatal, and euthanized the dog to prevent further pain and suffering, Singas said.