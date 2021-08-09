Sini: Massive LI dog-fighting ring broken up

Ten men have been charged and 89 dogs seized in a takedown of one of Long Island's largest-ever dog-fighting rings, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Monday.

The dogs were bred, tortured and often killed for sport and cash, Sini said at a news conference in Riverhead. They were kept in inhumane conditions and raised to fight and kill, often through brutal training techniques and steroids, Sini said.

Those that failed in their battles were electrocuted, poisoned and often killed, he said.

"These are defenseless animals that are bred for one purpose: to kill or be killed for the mere entertainment of these depraved individuals," Sini said. "The only thing these defendants cared about were money and their own personal status in this sick underground network. They did not care one bit about the lives and welfare of these dogs."

The evidence seized from 11 locations, on display at Monday's news conference, resembled a torture chamber for dogs.

Devices used to train, electrocute, torture and even sexually abuse the animals were seized, along with $125,000 in cash for betting on the fights. Police also seized chains, heavy collars and multiple firearms.

One of the defendants, who had no medical training, would perform surgical procedures on some of the injured dogs because of concerns about bringing the animals to licensed veterinarians, Sini said.

"These arrests represent a significant blow to dog fighting, certainly on Long Island but we think it will have an impact throughout the Northeast region," said Sini, who has empaneled a special grand jury to investigate crimes against animals and make legislative recommendations to combat animal cruelty.

The dog-fighting network stretched from Suffolk's east end to Nassau, New York City, Connecticut and Massachusetts, officials said.

The 10 defendants — eight from Suffolk and two from Nassau — face a multitude of dog-fighting and animal cruelty charges, with most facing a maximum of four years in prison.

One defendant, found with 543 grams of cocaine, faces enhanced charges and a longer prison sentence.

Check back for updates on this developing story.