TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Sini: Massive LI dog-fighting ring broken up

Evidence seized in a Long Island dog-fighting ring

Evidence seized in a Long Island dog-fighting ring is displayed in the law library at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Ten men have been charged and 89 dogs seized in a takedown of one of Long Island's largest-ever dog-fighting rings, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Monday.

The dogs were bred, tortured and often killed for sport and cash, Sini said at a news conference in Riverhead. They were kept in inhumane conditions and raised to fight and kill, often through brutal training techniques and steroids, Sini said.

Those that failed in their battles were electrocuted, poisoned and often killed, he said.

"These are defenseless animals that are bred for one purpose: to kill or be killed for the mere entertainment of these depraved individuals," Sini said. "The only thing these defendants cared about were money and their own personal status in this sick underground network. They did not care one bit about the lives and welfare of these dogs."

The evidence seized from 11 locations, on display at Monday's news conference, resembled a torture chamber for dogs.

Devices used to train, electrocute, torture and even sexually abuse the animals were seized, along with $125,000 in cash for betting on the fights. Police also seized chains, heavy collars and multiple firearms.

One of the defendants, who had no medical training, would perform surgical procedures on some of the injured dogs because of concerns about bringing the animals to licensed veterinarians, Sini said.

"These arrests represent a significant blow to dog fighting, certainly on Long Island but we think it will have an impact throughout the Northeast region," said Sini, who has empaneled a special grand jury to investigate crimes against animals and make legislative recommendations to combat animal cruelty.

The dog-fighting network stretched from Suffolk's east end to Nassau, New York City, Connecticut and Massachusetts, officials said.

The 10 defendants — eight from Suffolk and two from Nassau — face a multitude of dog-fighting and animal cruelty charges, with most facing a maximum of four years in prison.

One defendant, found with 543 grams of cocaine, faces enhanced charges and a longer prison sentence.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

Andrew Iannarelli enjoys the weekday quiet at Theodore
Oyster Bay — sending out vacation vibes
Kenneth Ware, owner of Backyard Barbeque on Woodcleft
Nautical Mile BBQ restaurant at odds with Freeport village over shutdown
Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco, from Wantagh, greeting
Silver medalist diver Capobianco gets boisterous LI welcome
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union
Cuomo aide details groping allegations, calls his denials 'disgusting'
A jury is being selected for R. Kelly's
R&B star R. Kelly jurors summoned for sex trafficking trial
William Mendez leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in
Businessman from Elmont sentenced to prison in Hempstead bribery scheme
Didn’t find what you were looking for?