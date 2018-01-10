TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Dix Hills man neglected dog to ‘point of emaciation,’ DA says

Oakley, a German shepherd mix, will be put up for adoption after he recovers from surgery to remove Sheetrock and steel debris from his stomach.

Paul Matthews, 45, faces charges in the neglect

Paul Matthews, 45, faces charges in the neglect of his dog, Oakley, prosecutors said. Photo Credit: NCDA

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Dix Hills nurse faces animal abuse charges after turning over a dog that had been starved for up to three months and had eaten steel and drywall, the Nassau district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Paul Matthews, 45, took Oakley, a German shepherd mix, to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter on Dec. 18, telling workers there that he had found the dog on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park, prosecutors said.

A photo shows Oakley’s bones sticking out at his ribs, hips, shoulders and elsewhere. The dog, estimated to be 2 to 4 years old, had been starved for about two to three months and weighed 57 pounds, about 25 pounds underweight, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined Matthews had owned Oakley for at least two years and had been his primary caregiver, officials said.

Matthews was arraigned Wednesday on animal cruelty charges of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and abandonment of animals. He was released with certain conditions and is due to return to court Feb. 22. He faces up to 1 year in jail and/or a fine.

Matthews and his attorney could not be reached Wednesday evening.

Oakley underwent surgery after an X-ray found a stomach blockage caused by steel debris and drywall, authorities said.

Once he fully recovers, Oakley will be put up for adoption, prosecutors said.

“Cases like these are especially heartbreaking, because they are very preventable,” said District Attorney Madeline Singas. “We hope Oakley makes a full recovery and can be adopted by a loving family very soon.”

