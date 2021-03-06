A father threw a chocolate Labrador puppy against a wall and punched and kicked it in front of his two children, fracturing its leg and multiple ribs, Suffolk police said.

The assault occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Daniel Keelan, 35, of Selden, then waited until the next day to bring the puppy, Coco, to a veterinarian.

Keelan claimed Coco's injuries were due to a motor vehicle accident. But finding the puppy's fractured distal femur, a break in the mid-shaft tibia and the broken ribs were not consistent with a collision, the veterinarian contacted Suffolk police the following day, police said.

Police arrested Keelan at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. And executing a search warrant, police said officers also retrieved Lucky, a 4-month-old silver Labrador, from the home.

Keelan was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony with a maximium prison sentence of two years, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor that can trigger a one-year sentence.

Coco underwent emergency surgery to repair the femur and tibia injuries, which required inserting pins and a metal plate, the police said. The puppy will recover at the animal hospital for now.

Lucky will be examined by veterinarians before being taken to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter, police said.

Keelan's arraignment is set for Saturday.