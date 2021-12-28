A small and fluffy Pomeranian mix dog was stolen after being tied up on a leash outside a business in Lakeview on Christmas Eve, according to Nassau police, the latest in a spate of recent dog thefts on Long Island.

After parking on Woodfield Road, the thief put the dog in the passenger seat of a black BMW SUV and drove north, the police said in a news release.

The Pomeranian's owner called the police after he found his dog missing at about 12:59 p.m.

A $5,000 cash reward will be paid to anyone whose information leads to the suspect's arrest and conviction, the Nassau SPCA said, asking tipsters to call 516-THE-SPCA.

Detectives working to solve this crime, technically a larceny, should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-Tips or 5th Squad detectives at 516-573-6553.

Anyone calling the SPCA or the police remains anonymous.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In late November, two French bulldogs were taken — both returned to their owners, thanks to Good Samaritans. Small dogs are more likely to be stolen, experts say, especially valuable ones.

Purebred Pomeranian puppies can fetch anywhere from several hundred to a few thousand dollars, according to breeders' and experts' websites.

Up to 2 million dogs are stolen per year, according to a pre-pandemic estimate by petfinder.com, and only 10% are recovered.

It is too early in the dog theft investigations, the police say, to determine whether they are connected.

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department, previously said that as of earlier this month two dogs had been reported stolen in 2021, one in 2020 and seven in 2019.

With Matthew Chayes