TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Westbury man gets 6 months in jail for dogfighting

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A Westbury man was sentenced Thursday to 6 months in jail after seven unlicensed pit bulls were found at his home with bite and puncture wounds all over their bodies from dogfighting, prosecutors said.

Jessie Jones, 64, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to prohibition of animal fighting and overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance, both A misdemeanors. Nassau District Court Judge Anthony Paradiso also prohibited Jones from owning any animals for the next 10 years.

“Dogfighting is a sickening blood sport that causes horrific pain and injuries to innocent animals and places an incredible burden on local animal shelters, rescue groups and taxpayers,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said. 

Raymond Baierlein, Jones' Westbury-based defense attorney, declined to comment.

Investigators from the district attorney's office visited Jones' home in April after receiving a tip about dogfighting taking place on the premises. Law enforcement found two pit bulls in the backyard with open and raw wounds throughout their bodies and restrained by heavy industrial chains around their necks, prosecutors said.

Detectives later found five other pit bulls, including two puppies, restrained by industrial boat chains with both bites and puncture wounds on their faces, bodies and legs, officials said.

Investigators also found dog fighting paraphernalia, including a treadmill with paw prints on it, a break stick, spring pole and antibiotics to treat the pit bull's wounds.

“Despite being a felony in all 50 states, dogfighting continues to be a popular underground activity and, sadly, is more prevalent than many people realize,” said Elizabeth Brandler, the ASPCA legal advocacy senior counsel.

Four of the pit bulls were later adopted while two others were put down because of their injuries, officials said. A seventh dog, a 1-1/2-year-old male pit bull named Dizzy, is still waiting for a home. Those interested in an adopting him can email dizzyforadoption@gmail.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

John Brophy, of Riverhead, was sentenced on manslaughter Man sentenced to 4-6 years in prison in fatal overdose case
A selection of the popular Juul brand vaping Massapequa teen sues vape-maker Juul, citing addiction 
An aerial view of the Nassau County Jail Authorities investigate Nassau jail death, officials say
An aerial view of Nadia Court in Smithtown, Proposal: Smithtown couple would keep gazebo in land swap
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, center, joined by Nassau opioid report: Intervene early in children's lives
How NYC's building boom led to illegal dumping on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search