A Westbury man was sentenced Thursday to 6 months in jail after seven unlicensed pit bulls were found at his home with bite and puncture wounds all over their bodies from dogfighting, prosecutors said.

Jessie Jones, 64, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to prohibition of animal fighting and overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance, both A misdemeanors. Nassau District Court Judge Anthony Paradiso also prohibited Jones from owning any animals for the next 10 years.

“Dogfighting is a sickening blood sport that causes horrific pain and injuries to innocent animals and places an incredible burden on local animal shelters, rescue groups and taxpayers,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Raymond Baierlein, Jones' Westbury-based defense attorney, declined to comment.

Investigators from the district attorney's office visited Jones' home in April after receiving a tip about dogfighting taking place on the premises. Law enforcement found two pit bulls in the backyard with open and raw wounds throughout their bodies and restrained by heavy industrial chains around their necks, prosecutors said.

Detectives later found five other pit bulls, including two puppies, restrained by industrial boat chains with both bites and puncture wounds on their faces, bodies and legs, officials said.

Investigators also found dog fighting paraphernalia, including a treadmill with paw prints on it, a break stick, spring pole and antibiotics to treat the pit bull's wounds.

“Despite being a felony in all 50 states, dogfighting continues to be a popular underground activity and, sadly, is more prevalent than many people realize,” said Elizabeth Brandler, the ASPCA legal advocacy senior counsel.

Four of the pit bulls were later adopted while two others were put down because of their injuries, officials said. A seventh dog, a 1-1/2-year-old male pit bull named Dizzy, is still waiting for a home. Those interested in an adopting him can email dizzyforadoption@gmail.com.