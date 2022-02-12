TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Dominos Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Farmingdale, Nassau police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Nassau County police are looking for two men who robbed a Dominos Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint early Saturday in Farmingdale.

Police said the 60-year-old driver was making a delivery about 1:30 a.m. near Oak Street and Cinque Drive when the two men approached him.

One of the men pressed a handgun against his back, demanding cash, and then both men reached into his pockets to steal money, police said. The two men then ran away down Cinque Drive. The delivery driver was not injured, police said.

The assailants were dressed all in black. One man, in his 20s, was about 5-feet 7-inches tall, and wearing a black surgical mask. The other man was about 6-feet tall and wearing a gray knit cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-244-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

