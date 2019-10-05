TODAY'S PAPER
Cops searching for man who stole donations from Hicksville gas station

Police are asking for the public's help in

Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Hoping to help a family friend and a couple of relatives with multiple sclerosis, a family that owns a Hicksville gas station put out donation jars — only to have one stolen in April.

Now Nassau police said they are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help them arrest the man who took a jar from the Mobil station on April 1 at about 11:03 a.m.

Police did not say how much money was taken.

"All my customers put change in there, like a dollar or a couple of dollars or a five-dollar" bill, said Stacey Maniscalco, just back from maternity leave after giving birth to a son. 

The North Broadway station has been in the family for 53 years. Her mother and uncle inherited it from her grandfather, she said. 

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has other information should call 1-800-244-8477.

