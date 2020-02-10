Retrial in Baldwin double murder case kicks off

A Freeport man wore headphones that amplified court proceedings as his retrial in a 1998 double slaying kicked off Monday after an appellate judge’s ruling that the accused couldn’t hear at a trial two decades ago when a jury found him guilty.

In 2000, a judge sentenced John Pierotti to life in prison without parole after a Nassau jury convicted him of first-degree murder and weapon charges in the shooting deaths of Gerard Kennedy Jr., 36, and Willis Frost, 41, outside a Baldwin tavern.

But a federal judge later found Pierotti, now 65, had a severe hearing impairment and was “essentially rendered absent for significant portions of his trial,” making his first trial “fundamentally unfair.”

The 2018 ruling followed years of appeals from Pierotti. It ordered prison officials to release him from custody unless Nassau prosecutors took steps “to retry him” – which they did.

On Monday, acting State Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty asked jurors — who are unaware of the first trial — if they could hear as she began to explain the law before opening statements.

“Before I begin I just want to make sure that everybody can hear OK,” the judge said, calling acoustics in the Mineola courtroom “really bad" and offering "listening devices" to anyone who needed them.

Later, Pierotti interrupted part of prosecutor Martin Meaney’s opening statement, declaring: “I can’t hear.”

Meaney spoke louder into a microphone, asking: “Mr. Pierotti, can you hear me now?” The judge then told Pierotti to let his appointed attorney, Dana Grossblatt, speak for him.

Meaney said Pierotti shot the victims outside the Draggers Inn – now Lisa’s Lounge – on a bitterly cold late December night, turning the holiday season into “a time of pain, loss and horror” for their families.

“This defendant took a gun and shoved it in Willis Frost’s belly and pulled the trigger. And then he ran down Gerry Kennedy and put a bullet in his eye,” Meaney said, as several relatives of the victims listened in the courtroom.

Meaney told jurors that Frost and Kennedy had been drinking in the bar before they went outside at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 23, 1998, to use drugs.

The bartender heard what turned out to be gunshots before Pierotti came into the bar, acting nervous and upset, according to the prosecutor. He said Pierotti then left and returned again, saying it looked like two guys had been shot dead.

Meaney said volunteer firefighters came to the scene, one of whom lived nearby and heard gunshots, before finding the lifeless victims – Frost in the middle of road and Kennedy closer to the tavern.

A witness saw Pierotti get into his van and try unsuccessfully to start it, before convincing Pierotti to come back inside the bar, Meaney said.

Pierotti later left on a bicycle after police arrived, he said.

Pierotti later told detectives he took the gun from one of the victims and shot them both when “they came at me” after he approached Frost’s van for a second time and asked for help starting his own van, Meaney said.

Months later, Pierotti’s girlfriend — with whom he shares children — also told police he brought her late father’s .22-caliber revolver out with him that night, according to the prosecutor. He said bullets the woman gave police also matched bullets from the shooting.

But Grossblatt told jurors the girlfriend was “a pathological liar” who changed her story after initially telling Newsday that he was innocent and telling police he never had a gun.

She portrayed Frost as “reckless” and “desperate” as he sought another high while smoking marijuana with Kennedy after drinking alcohol and using cocaine, saying he got angry when Pierotti approached his van again to ask for a battery jump.

Grossblatt said that’s when Frost took out a gun and a struggle ensued before “the last man standing" was her client.

“There will be no doubt in your mind that this was a case of self-defense on the part of John Pierotti," she told jurors.

Kennedy's cousin, Donna Kennedy, 50, said after court that Pierotti "should not get out, no matter what," calling his claims about a hearing problem "a bunch of crap."

The Long Beach resident added of the trial: "It's rehashing everything from the past. It's not fair. It's not right."