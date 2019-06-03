

Two men were arraigned Monday in Suffolk County First District Court on felony drug charges after a Brookhaven car chase and crash, authorities said.



Douglas Coudrey, 21, of Northport, and Kenneth Regan, 20, of Centereach, were found with heroin, cocaine, marijuana and anabolic steroids after deputies from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office arrested them at 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning, according to records and a news release from the department. Each man faces a top charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Coudrey had not posted a $15,000 cash bond and Regan had not posted a $20,000 cash bond Monday night, according to records. It was not clear if either man had entered a plea and their attorneys could not be reached.

The chase began when Deputy Sheriffs Sean Thompson and Keith Jansen attempted to stop the two in their vehicle on North Ocean Avenue at 2:17 a.m., authorities said. Coudrey and Regan drove off, attempted to evade capture in a nearby neighborhood and crashed at the intersection of North Ocean Avenue and the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office release also said that shell casings and property were found linking the two to an armed robbery Saturday night in Lake Grove. A handgun was recovered along the pursuit route, the release said.

Coudrey and Regan are due back in court June 7.