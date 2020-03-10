When a Patchogue woman destroyed a memorial to Evelyn Rodriguez’s slain teenager daughter, she “took a piece of Evelyn’s heart,” a prosecutor said Tuesday at the trial of the driver who killed the grieving mother and anti-gang crusader.

But when Ann Marie Drago got caught on a Brentwood street with those stolen memorial items, prosecutor Marc Lindemann also told jurors, Drago “took a risk that took Evelyn’s life.”

Drago chose to drive forward despite seeing Rodriguez five feet away in front of her Nissan Rogue, running her over in September 2018 with actions that were “unjustifiable,” he added.

“With criminal negligence, the defendant killed Evelyn Rodriguez two years to the day that her daughter’s body was found on Ray Court. This tragedy was avoidable but the defendant did not avoid it,” Lindemann also said in his closing argument in Drago's trial.

He told Suffolk County Court jurors not to have sympathy for Drago, saying they could find she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, as the defense has contended, and still find her guilty of criminally negligent homicide. Drago, a registered nurse, is also standing trial on criminal mischief and petit larceny charges.

Defense attorney Stephen Kunken urged the jury in his closing argument Tuesday to focus on whether Drago had the criminal state of mind to steal someone else’s property.

He also asked them to consider whether Drago, while sitting in her Nissan, suffering from PTSD and under threat from Rodriguez and her partner Freddy Cuevas, had the criminal state of mind to commit a homicide.

Kunken told jurors Rodriguez’s death was an “unfortunate accident," saying that it happened quickly while also pointing to Drago’s statement on a 911 call that Cuevas had tried to attack her.

“That’s her state of mind,” the defense attorney told jurors in Central Islip. “…What was going on was this instinctive need to get away.

Prosecutors say Drago, 59, stepped on the gas pedal of her Nissan after Rodriguez approached with Cuevas to demand the return of items the driver stole from a memorial for their slain teenage daughter Kayla Cuevas.

As Drago accelerated, Rodriguez took a step forward at the same time and one of her feet caught under a tire before she fell to the ground and both driver’s side tires ran her over, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.

Rodriguez, 50, of Brentwood, had set up a memorial for Kayla for a vigil that had been planned for 6 p.m. to mark the second anniversary of the discovery of the 16-year-old's body. Federal prosecutors say she and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, died in a beating by MS-13 members who are awaiting trial.

Suffolk prosecutors say Drago dismantled the memorial in front of her mother's Ray Court home because she didn't want to scare off potential buyers who were due to visit.

But the defense claims Drago was in charge of maintaining her mother's property and an ordinance required her to clean an area where mourners constantly left items including pizza boxes and liquor bottles.

The defense also contends Drago — while suffering from PTSD — feared for her life when Rodriguez and Cuevas ran up, cursing and pointing at her. Kunken told jurors that she eased the Nissan forward to try to escape when she believed Rodriguez and Cuevas had moved away from the front.

"The justice here is for you to find that what happened on Sept. 14, 2018 was a tragic accident. Justice in this case is a verdict of not guilty," the defense attorney said while ending his argument.

He also urged jurors not to rely on a frame-by-frame replay of a video that News 12 captured of the fatal encounter, saying such a slow-motion presentation wouldn't help them understand Drago's state of mind at the time.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho will instruct jurors on the law Tuesday afternoon before they are expected to begin their deliberations.