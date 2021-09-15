Police are investigating whether a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in North Amityville that left a 21-year-old man hospitalized was targeted.

Suffolk County police said the man, whose name was not released, was standing in front of a residence on Prospect Street, near 45th Street, when he was struck by two shots fired from a passing vehicle at about 11 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what police described only as "non-life-threatening injuries."

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.