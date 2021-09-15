TODAY'S PAPER
Man, 21, hurt in North Amityville drive-by shooting, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a

Suffolk County police at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Prospect Street in North Amityville late Tuesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating whether a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in North Amityville that left a 21-year-old man hospitalized was targeted.

Suffolk County police said the man, whose name was not released, was standing in front of a residence on Prospect Street, near 45th Street, when he was struck by two shots fired from a passing vehicle at about 11 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what police described only as "non-life-threatening injuries."

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

