A Shirley man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after he crashed his vehicle into a parkway median late Friday, police said.

Alan Zelaya-Nunez, 29, was driving a 2002 Toyota south on William Floyd Parkway near Coraci Boulevard in Shirley when he crashed the vehicle into the median at 11:42 p.m., police said.

Zelaya-Nunez was arrested and taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.