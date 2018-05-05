Man arrested after William Floyd Parkway crash, police say
A Shirley man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after he crashed his vehicle into a parkway median late Friday, police said.
Alan Zelaya-Nunez, 29, was driving a 2002 Toyota south on William Floyd Parkway near Coraci Boulevard in Shirley when he crashed the vehicle into the median at 11:42 p.m., police said.
Zelaya-Nunez was arrested and taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
