Man arrested after William Floyd Parkway crash, police say

The driver of this Toyota faces a drunken-driving

The driver of this Toyota faces a drunken-driving charge after a crash late Friday in Shirley, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: LI HotShots / T.J. Lambui

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A Shirley man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after he crashed his vehicle into a parkway median late Friday, police said.

Alan Zelaya-Nunez, 29, was driving a 2002 Toyota south on William Floyd Parkway near Coraci Boulevard in Shirley when he crashed the vehicle into the median at 11:42 p.m., police said.

Zelaya-Nunez was arrested and taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

