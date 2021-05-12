A backyard swimming pool in Ronkonkoma is where an errant motorist, now charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, ended up late Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Samantha Perez, 24, of East Patchogue, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 east on Peconic Street when she struck a parked car while trying to turn at the Sycamore Avenue intersection at about 11:25 p.m., police said.

Perez then smashed through a fence and drove into the pool in a Sycamore Avenue backyard, the police said.

"Perez, the sole occupant in the Mazda, exited the vehicle and was not injured," police said.

The officers who responded determined she was intoxicated, according to the police.

Perez was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Her arraignment is set for Wednesday.