TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Woman charged with DWAI after driving into Ronkonkoma pool, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police arrested an East Patchogue woman

Suffolk County police arrested an East Patchogue woman after she allegedly drove this car into a Ronkonkoma swimming pool late Tuesday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A backyard swimming pool in Ronkonkoma is where an errant motorist, now charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, ended up late Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Samantha Perez, 24, of East Patchogue, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 east on Peconic Street when she struck a parked car while trying to turn at the Sycamore Avenue intersection at about 11:25 p.m., police said.

Perez then smashed through a fence and drove into the pool in a Sycamore Avenue backyard, the police said.

"Perez, the sole occupant in the Mazda, exited the vehicle and was not injured," police said.

The officers who responded determined she was intoxicated, according to the police.

Perez was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Her arraignment is set for Wednesday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Long Island schools elections were held Tuesday to
Voters approve budgets in four Nassau school districts
(l) Isabel Struck watches as Abigail Liebman reaches
Kids rebound from COVID lockdown in parent-run hoops league
Mark J. Lesko, the Acting U.S. Attorney for
Officials: 3 current, former NYPD cops charged in bribery scheme
A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature
Suffolk passes bill to remove racist deed covenants
Michael Valva, left, and Angelina Pollina, appear in
Valva 911 call: 'My son's not breathing'
This undated photo provided by the California Department
Albany legislation targets fake vaccination cards
Didn’t find what you were looking for?