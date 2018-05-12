TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Car hits building, lamppost, statue in Mastic Beach

Suffolk County police said a car crashed into

Suffolk County police said a car crashed into a lamppost, building and a statue early Saturday on Neighborhood Road in Mastic Beach, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A driver lost control of his vehicle Saturday morning and crashed into a lamppost, building and statue in Mastic Beach, police said.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was heading east on Neighborhood Road about 4 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle near Elder Drive and left the road, Suffolk County police said.

Police did not identify what statue was damaged, though photos from the scene showed broken metal sections of a man’s torso and head and a seated woman.

Several such bronze statues were placed in the area in 2011, Newsday reported at the time. They included figures of children playing and an older couple seated on a bench, paid for in part through grants, and a 7-foot statue of William Floyd, a signer of the Declaration of Independence who had an estate in Mastic Beach. The statue of Floyd was donated by the artist.

The driver was transported to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

A building inspector assessed the damage and determined that the building was not at risk of falling.

The driver was issued traffic tickets, police said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

