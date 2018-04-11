A driver was injured early Wednesday when she crashed into an auto body shop in Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

She was southbound on Medford Avenue about 1:52 a.m. when she lost control of her 2016 Acura TLX, apparently crossed Montauk Highway, traveled through a parking lot and crashed into the side of Big n’ Littles Auto Body, which fronts on Potter Avenue, police said.

The driver was taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries, police said.