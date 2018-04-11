TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman hurt after crashing into Patchogue auto body shop

A driver crashed into Big n' Littles Auto

A driver crashed into Big n' Littles Auto Body in Patchogue early Wednesday, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A driver was injured early Wednesday when she crashed into an auto body shop in Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

She was southbound on Medford Avenue about 1:52 a.m. when she lost control of her 2016 Acura TLX, apparently crossed Montauk Highway, traveled through a parking lot and crashed into the side of Big n’ Littles Auto Body, which fronts on Potter Avenue, police said.

The driver was taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

