A Hauppauge woman faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip after she fled a traffic stop, almost striking an officer, Monday afternoon in Medford, police said.

Shaina Eisenberg, 22, was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Suffolk County police said a passenger in her car, identified as Kevin Burke, 24, of Holbrook, also was arrested.

He was charged with first-degree loitering.

Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said Eisenberg was driving a 2014 BMW east on Granny Road when officers attempted to execute a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. But, he said in a statement, that instead of cooperating, Eisenberg fled “almost striking an officer.”

She and Burke were arrested about 20 minutes later, after Eisenberg struck a fence on Artist Lake Drive in Middle Island, police said.