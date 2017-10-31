This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Hauppauge woman flees officer making traffic stop, police say

Driver alleged to have nearly hit cop Monday in Medford.

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A Hauppauge woman faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip after she fled a traffic stop, almost striking an officer, Monday afternoon in Medford, police said.

Shaina Eisenberg, 22, was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Suffolk County police said a passenger in her car, identified as Kevin Burke, 24, of Holbrook, also was arrested.

He was charged with first-degree loitering.

Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said Eisenberg was driving a 2014 BMW east on Granny Road when officers attempted to execute a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. But, he said in a statement, that instead of cooperating, Eisenberg fled “almost striking an officer.”

She and Burke were arrested about 20 minutes later, after Eisenberg struck a fence on Artist Lake Drive in Middle Island, police said.

