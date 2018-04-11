TODAY'S PAPER
Driver flees after flipping car in Farmingville, police say

First responders work at the scene of an overturned car on Oakcrest Avenue in Farmingville early Wednesday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A motorist fled the scene after hitting a parked car and flipping over on Oakcrest Avenue in Farmingville, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near Woodycrest Drive, police said.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

