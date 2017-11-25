A Baldwin man was arrested and charged with reckless driving Saturday after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop, Nassau County police said.

As police pursued Rodney Boone, 53, he struck two buildings, causing a gas leak in one, police said.

Boone failed to use a turn signal Saturday while driving his Dodge about 4 a.m., police said. An officer turned on patrol sirens to stop Boone at the Baldwin intersection of Fenimore Place and Coes Neck Road, but Boone continued driving, police said.

Boone eventually crashed into Nassau Tire and Wheel on South Franklin Avenue in Hempstead. Boone then pulled away and redirected the car, hitting a nearby home on South Franklin Avenue, police said.

The accident caused a gas leak in the home, police said, but none of the six people in the home — which included two children, ages four and six — were injured. National Grid shut off the gas and made repairs, police said.

Police said they arrested Boone at the South Franklin Avenue house and then an ambulance took him to a hospital where he was treated for complaints of pain.

Boone was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, fourth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, multiple traffic violations and driving with a suspended license, police said. There is an outstanding warrant from Albany County for violating a family court order, police said.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 26 at First District Court in Hempstead.