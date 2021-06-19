A traffic stop for an incorrectly displayed out-of-state registration sticker led to the arrest Friday afternoon of a Queens man who pretended he was an NYPD housing officer, Nassau police said.

Dion Barnes, 33, turned out to be a security guard instead, and was arrested "without incident," the police said. Two knives, a retractable baton and "a ballistic vest with a police patch on the back" were recovered, the police said.

Barnes was driving a 2006 Audi east on Hempstead Turnpike near Franklin Street in Elmont when officers noticed that a temporary Texas dealer registration was not properly displayed, the police said.

Officers stopped him at about 4:55 p.m., the police said. He was charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a weapon and forgery of a vehicle identification number.

His arraignment was set for Saturday.