A mother was high on drugs when she crashed in Middle Island on Wednesday, injuring herself and her two children, Suffolk police said.

The three were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

She hit a pole on Middle Island Road about 4:30 p.m. and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

Police did not immediately release her name.

Other details on the single-vehicle crash were not immediately available as Seventh Precinct detectives continued the investigation Wednesday evening.