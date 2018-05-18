A North Babylon woman was arrested Friday morning after she was found “passed out” in the driver’s seat of a car on Hicksville Road in North Massapequa — with a 5-year-old girl in the back seat, police said.

Second Precinct officers were on patrol shortly before 4:30 a.m. when they saw a 2009 Acura “stopped in the travel portion of the roadway with its hazards on,” Nassau County police said.

Officers determined the driver, Tasha R. Hudson, 43, of Scott Avenue, was “operating under the influence of drugs” and she was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.

Hudson was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will be arraigned “when medically practical,” police said.

Police said the girl was released to a relative’s custody.