TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested in DWI crash after hitting pedestrian, cops say

The victim, who was crossing the street in Bay Shore, is in critical condition, according to Suffolk police.

Police said Edwin Rolando Santos-Romero, 23, of Huntington,

Police said Edwin Rolando Santos-Romero, 23, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with DWI after he struck a pedestrian in Bay Shore on Saturday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

A Huntington man was arrested Saturday after driving while intoxicated and striking a pedestrian in Bay Shore, police said.

Edwin Rolando Santos-Romero was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry when he struck and critically injured a pedestrian, Suffolk police said.

Victim Jose Reyes, 46, had been crossing the street on Fifth Avenue near Bailey Avenue around 9:45 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Reyes, of Bay Shore, was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Santos-Romero, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated and was held overnight at the Third Precinct. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220 TIPS.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on Trump tweets Russia probe ‘destroyed’ lives
A sign along the southbound Robert Moses Causeway Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach canceled due to rain
Heavy rain expected to continue through Sunday afternoon Flash flood watch in effect for LI
Riders wait for their train on Thursday near LIRR riders underwhelmed with station arrival clocks
Video lottery terminals at Resorts World Casino at Concern grows over big Nassau OTB payment
Emma bonds with Rufus at Woodward Parkway Elementary LI girl welcomes diabetic alert dog home