A Huntington man was arrested Saturday after driving while intoxicated and striking a pedestrian in Bay Shore, police said.

Edwin Rolando Santos-Romero was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry when he struck and critically injured a pedestrian, Suffolk police said.

Victim Jose Reyes, 46, had been crossing the street on Fifth Avenue near Bailey Avenue around 9:45 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Reyes, of Bay Shore, was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Santos-Romero, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated and was held overnight at the Third Precinct. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220 TIPS.