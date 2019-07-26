A Lindenhurst man's tearful apology Friday to the families of the friends he killed while driving high on drugs did not impress the families or convince a judge to impose a lighter sentence.

Suffolk County Court Judge Anthony Senft sentenced David O'Brien, now 19, to 4 to 12 years in prison.

O'Brien pleaded guilty in May to aggravated vehicular homicide and 16 other charges related to the deaths of Joseph Galdorisi, 16, and Maggie Miller, 24. They were passengers in O'Brien's car when he lost control of his Ford Mustang on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst and hit a tree when he was driving while high on marijuana and Xanax.

Senft — like the Galdorisi family and Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern — said he was troubled not only by the crime, but by a social media post made before O'Brien's arrest in which he joked about driving while high, which contrasted with O'Brien's expression of remorse Friday.

"What troubles me most is your conduct immediately after the event," Senft said. "To a large extent, this is a tale of two persons."

O'Brien said the crash — which left him with a traumatic brain injury and broken legs — and its aftermath have changed him.

"To the families of Joseph Galdorisi and Maggie Miller, I've waited a long time to say this, but I'm so sorry," he said, his voice breaking.

He also apologized for the hurt caused by his social media post. "I promise to forever be better," he said.

His attorney, George Duncan, said he instructed his client not to apologize while the case was pending because that could be seen as an admission of guilt. But he said O'Brien has been remorseful from the start.

Ahern said O'Brien should have known better the night of the crash, not only because he had been arrested before for marijuana possession, but also because of a close call earlier that night because of his reckless driving.

After the sentencing, Galdorisi's father, Anthony Galdorisi Jr., said he was unmoved by O'Brien's apology.

"It's too late," he said. "It didn't make a difference to me. To me, it's an act. It was all staged."

He said he wished the sentence could have been longer, "but this is the system we have to deal with, I guess."

Christine Galdorisi, Joseph's mother, said, "I'm just glad it's over, so we can be together to grieve our son."