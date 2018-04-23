Cops: Driver had 26 license suspensions, spat at officers
A driver spat at Suffolk police officers who tried to arrest her Monday in North Amityville after discovering she had a license that had been suspended 26 times, authorities said.
Jahnay Harley, 26, of Amityville, blew several stop signs in her Mercedes-Benz on westbound Schleigel Avenue, police said. After first precinct officers pulled her over about 4:20 p.m., she became combative, police said.
Harley was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and harassment, police said.
She was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct for her arraignment Tuesday.
