A driver spat at Suffolk police officers who tried to arrest her Monday in North Amityville after discovering she had a license that had been suspended 26 times, authorities said.

Jahnay Harley, 26, of Amityville, blew several stop signs in her Mercedes-Benz on westbound Schleigel Avenue, police said. After first precinct officers pulled her over about 4:20 p.m., she became combative, police said.

Harley was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and harassment, police said.

She was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct for her arraignment Tuesday.