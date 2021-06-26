A 16-year-old girl reported seeing her driving instructor commit a lewd act during a lesson, said Suffolk police Saturday, who announced the arrest of the Bay Shore man.

Jeffrey Hinch, 29, has been charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, the police said.

Hinch, who works for the East Meadow Driving School in Levittown, had picked the student up from her home on Tuesday, and it was during that session that he committed the lewd act, the police said.

"The victim was then returned to her residence without further incident," the police said.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Hinch should contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477 or 911.

Hinch will be arraigned on Saturday.

Representatives of the driving school were not immediately available for comment.