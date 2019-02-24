Suffolk County police arrested a St. James man who allegedly shot a drone out of the air Saturday.

Gerard Chasteen, 26, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and prohibited use of a weapon, police said in a news release Sunday.

Members of Missing Angels-Long Island, an organization that searches for missing pets, were using a DJI Mavic 2 Zoom drone to look for a missing dog named Dezi on Saturday afternoon when the drone became unresponsive, police said. The drone’s GPS indicated that the drone was last above a home on Rutherford Street in St. James.

Fourth Squad detectives who investigated found that Chasteen had fired a shotgun three times into the air from the yard of his home, striking the drone, police said. Multiple shotguns were confiscated from the residence.

Chasteen was issued a field appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

Missing Angels-Long Island did not have an immediate comment on Sunday.