Woman charged with drug possession after Glen Cove bust, police say

Vicki M. Goldberg was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on 12 felony drug charges, police said.

Marijuana and other drugs, cash and paraphernalia that police said was seized in a Glen Cove house search Friday. Vicki M. Goldberg, 52, was charged, police said. Photo Credit: Glen Cove Police Department

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Police arrested a Glen Cove woman Friday and charged her with possession of marijuana, LSD and prescription pills after they found more than $100,000 in cash in a search of her home, police said.

Police were monitoring the Putnam Avenue home in Glen Cove, where they arrested two people leaving and charged them with drug possession, according to Glen Cove police.

Police then served a search warrant at the home and arrested Vicki M. Goldberg, 52, who was charged with 12 felony drug charges, police said.

Authorities said Goldberg had recently moved to the home and police had received complaints about suspicious activity.

In the search, police recovered 4 pounds of marijuana, psychoactive mushrooms, MDMA, LSD, Xanax and more than 75 THC vaping cartridges, police said. They also found wax and candy edibles that contained THC, the active ingredient of cannabis. Detectives also seized more than $100,000 in cash, digital scales and drug paraphilia.

“Once the department learned of the alleged drug dealing the department acted swiftly and was able to make the arrest and prevent some very dangerous drugs from getting out into the community” Glen Cove Det. Lt. John Nagle said in a news release.

Goldberg was charged with 11 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana, police said. The charges included intent to sell, online court records show. She was set to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

