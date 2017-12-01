TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Officials: Nassau cops make drug bust in Ronkonkoma

Police said officers recovered cocaine, crack, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, handguns, ammunition and more than $10,000.

Drugs, guns, ammunition and cash were found by

Drugs, guns, ammunition and cash were found by officers executing a search warrant on Easton Street in Ronkonkoma on Nov. 30, 2017, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two people were arrested Thursday in Ronkonkoma during an investigation into “a Long Island narcotics trafficking organization” that distributed heroin, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Police were expected to detail the investigation at a news conference Friday afternoon at headquarters in Mineola.

Police said Nassau Narcotics Vice Bureau detectives, with assistance from Suffolk County police Emergency Service Unit officers, arrested Shaquawn Mason, 25, and Susline Santana, 22, at a home on Easton Street at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both were charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Mason also was charged with second-degree conspiracy, police said.

Police did not immediately say if other arrests had been made or explain why Nassau officers made the arrest in Suffolk County.

Police said that during the execution of the search warrant leading to the arrest, officers recovered 320 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of crack, 75 grams of heroin, 23 grams of crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, cutting agents, three loaded handguns, one high-capacity ammunition magazine, numerous rounds of ammunition and more than $10,000 in cash.

A photo of seized items, including drugs, drug paraphernalia, handguns and cash, also was released.

Mason and Santana face arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Authorities say a horse was pulled from a Cops: Rescued horse escaped death before
Authorities say a horse was pulled from a Cops: Horse pulled out of cesspool
Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and his estranged wife, Al D’Amato, estranged wife in custody battle
Patrick Regan, 35, and Clove play on a LI man and dog win grant for local rescue
Desiree Dubois, 27, was driving drunk with her Police: Mom drunk in crash with toddler son
A day after students from a Franklin Square The Rock beats LI school’s record after 1 day
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE