Two people were arrested Thursday in Ronkonkoma during an investigation into “a Long Island narcotics trafficking organization” that distributed heroin, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Police were expected to detail the investigation at a news conference Friday afternoon at headquarters in Mineola.

Police said Nassau Narcotics Vice Bureau detectives, with assistance from Suffolk County police Emergency Service Unit officers, arrested Shaquawn Mason, 25, and Susline Santana, 22, at a home on Easton Street at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both were charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Mason also was charged with second-degree conspiracy, police said.

Police did not immediately say if other arrests had been made or explain why Nassau officers made the arrest in Suffolk County.

Police said that during the execution of the search warrant leading to the arrest, officers recovered 320 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of crack, 75 grams of heroin, 23 grams of crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, cutting agents, three loaded handguns, one high-capacity ammunition magazine, numerous rounds of ammunition and more than $10,000 in cash.

A photo of seized items, including drugs, drug paraphernalia, handguns and cash, also was released.

Mason and Santana face arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates on this developing story.