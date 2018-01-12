TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police: Mom, sister had drugs in car with 4-year-old

The Patchogue women at first refused to open the doors when officers approached them in a parking lot in Carle Place, officials said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Patchogue woman’s 4-year-old daughter was in the car when she and her sister were seen smoking what appeared to be crack in a parking lot in Carle Place, Nassau County police said.

The women at first refused to open the car doors when they were approached by officers at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot on Old Country Road near Carle Road, police said.

The women finally opened the doors and officers found a hypodermic needle, heroin, crack and marijuana inside the car, police said.

Erica Anderson, 34, of West Main Street, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Anderson’s daughter was released to a family member, police said.

Police said Anderson’s sister, Kristen O’Hara, 29, who lives at the same West Main Street address, was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon — a gravity knife.

Both women were awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Levittown native and St. Anthony's High School graduate LI native to launch Thunderbirds 2018 season
Victor Lopez, 29, of Roosevelt, is led out DA: Suspected MS-13 kingpin, associates indicted
Board vice president Gwendolyn Jackson, left, speaks with Officials stress need for change in struggling district
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk Executive Execs: 'Massive economic hit' to LI if Salvadorans depart
The weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Forecast: Heavy rain may cause flooding on LI
President Donald Trump leads a prison reform 1600: Trump’s profane insult to immigrants
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE