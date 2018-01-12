A Patchogue woman’s 4-year-old daughter was in the car when she and her sister were seen smoking what appeared to be crack in a parking lot in Carle Place, Nassau County police said.

The women at first refused to open the car doors when they were approached by officers at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot on Old Country Road near Carle Road, police said.

The women finally opened the doors and officers found a hypodermic needle, heroin, crack and marijuana inside the car, police said.

Erica Anderson, 34, of West Main Street, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Anderson’s daughter was released to a family member, police said.

Police said Anderson’s sister, Kristen O’Hara, 29, who lives at the same West Main Street address, was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon — a gravity knife.

Both women were awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.