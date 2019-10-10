A Valley Stream drug dealer has been sentenced to more than decade behind bars for supplying "substantial quantities" of heroin to members of the Bloods street gang, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

In federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Jack Weinstein sentenced Stanley Fuller, 43, to 10 years and one month in prison. Fuller had pleaded guilty in April to two counts of heroin distribution conspiracy.

“Fuller had a lucrative business selling lethal heroin to gang members, but ultimately all he earned for his efforts was a significant prison sentence,” said Richard Donoghue, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

James Kousouros, Fuller's Manhattan-based defense attorney, said he was pleased with the sentence.

"This is a reasonable sentence for this particular defendant," said Kousouros, who credited Weinstein for not strictly focusing on the sentencing guidelines. Fuller had faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Fuller was one of the leaders of a Bloods gang sect called Paper Chasing Goons or POV City, distributing heroin to a network of street-level dealers who then sold the drugs in the vicinity of Liberty Park in South Jamaica, Queens, prosecutors said.

As part of the government's investigation, law enforcement officials intercepted numerous phone calls between April 2013 and July 2015, with Fuller and gang members discussing heroin sales, demand and prices, prosecutors said.

During the conversations, Fuller could be heard discussing the quality of heroin sold under the brand names “Sweet Dreams,” “Pepsi” and “First Take,” prosecutors said.

Fuller and others in the drug ring would have users test the quality of the heroin and change it if buyers weren't willing to purchase a drug that didn't pack a strong high, court records show.

Fuller was first indicted on the charges in August 2015. But after being released on a $750,000 bond and home confinement in May 2017, he could be heard again on phone calls selling heroin under the names “9 & 1/2” and “Tom & Jerry” to his drug network, prosecutors said.

In January, Fuller was charged while on pretrial release in a second indictment with heroin distribution conspiracy.