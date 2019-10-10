TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

LI drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in supplying heroin to Bloods gang

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A Valley Stream drug dealer has been sentenced to more than decade behind bars for supplying "substantial quantities" of heroin to members of the Bloods street gang, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

In federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Jack Weinstein sentenced Stanley Fuller, 43, to 10 years and one month in prison. Fuller had pleaded guilty in April to two counts of heroin distribution conspiracy.

“Fuller had a lucrative business selling lethal heroin to gang members, but ultimately all he earned for his efforts was a significant prison sentence,” said Richard Donoghue, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

James Kousouros, Fuller's Manhattan-based defense attorney, said he was pleased with the sentence.

"This is a reasonable sentence for this particular defendant," said Kousouros, who credited Weinstein for not strictly focusing on the sentencing guidelines. Fuller had faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Fuller was one of the leaders of a Bloods gang sect called Paper Chasing Goons or POV City, distributing heroin to a network of street-level dealers who then sold the drugs in the vicinity of Liberty Park in South Jamaica, Queens, prosecutors said.

As part of the government's investigation, law enforcement officials intercepted numerous phone calls between April 2013 and July 2015, with Fuller and gang members discussing heroin sales, demand and prices, prosecutors said.

During the conversations, Fuller could be heard discussing the quality of heroin sold under the brand names “Sweet Dreams,” “Pepsi” and “First Take,” prosecutors said. 

Fuller and others in the drug ring would have users test the quality of the heroin and change it if buyers weren't willing to purchase a drug that didn't pack a strong high, court records show.

Fuller was first indicted on the charges in August 2015. But after being released on a $750,000 bond and home confinement in May 2017, he could be heard again on phone calls selling heroin under the names “9 & 1/2” and “Tom & Jerry” to his drug network, prosecutors said.

In January, Fuller was charged while on pretrial release in a second indictment with heroin distribution conspiracy.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A man uses a medal detector as powerful Forecast: Nor'easter to bring rain, wind, possible flooding to LI
J.C. Follender, 85, and Jesse Eldridge, 76, of East Islip, Pilots find their passion for flying after 50
NYPD at the scene Wednesday in Glen Oaks Cops: Possible drug dealing link to student's death
Thomas Murphy leaves courtroom at Suffolk County Court Dozens of prospective jurors in Scout death case say they can't be fair
Stones were placed near a pond in Heckscher State investigates stones placed near Huntington park pond
Barbara Gant-Johnson has been a nurse in the The nurse is in: School health professionals evolve to meet new needs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search