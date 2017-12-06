TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: East Meadow man found with drugs, fireworks in traffic stop

Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team officers were on patrol on Hempstead Turnpike when they saw Ronald Arena speeding, cops said.

Ronald Arena, 33, of East Meadow, faces drug

Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
An East Meadow man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Bethpage during which he was found to have fireworks and other explosives, suspected marijuana and pills, Nassau County police said.

Ronald Arena of Blaine Avenue was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal storage of explosives, possessing and transporting explosives without a license, and a vehicle and traffic law violation. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

According to a news release, members of the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team were on patrol at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when they saw Arena speeding in a 2013 Nissan that he was driving east on Hempstead Turnpike.

The officers pulled Arena over near the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, and as they approached the suspect they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle, the release added.

An investigation found Arena to be “in possession of a concentrated substance believed to be cannabis” and “6 clear bags that contained a green and brown leafy substance believed to be marijuana, 12 white pills believed to be buprenorphine and naloxone,” the release said.

Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat opioid addiction and pain, and naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids.

Police said further investigation of the vehicle revealed there were multiple boxes inside the car that contained various fireworks and explosives. The Arson Bomb Squad unit responded and safely secured the explosives, police said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

