Suffolk County police announced Wednesday that 14 people had been arrested in nine separate investigations that resulted in the seizure of 1,000 grams of cocaine, 650 grams of fentanyl and several illegal weapons.

Police said the investigations led to the search of nine homes over six days, starting at the end of February and stretching into the first week of March. In addition to the cocaine and fentanyl, police said they seized 400 grams of crack cocaine and eight illegal handguns, including two untraceable ghost guns.

"These types of operations are not easy and can be very dangerous. Because of these busts, I can confidently say Suffolk County is a safer place for our residents," Suffolk County police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. "As a result of these investigations, we have saved lives. Drugs and guns are a poison in our community. Anyone in our community who chooses to peddle drugs or possess illegal firearms, you will be held accountable."

Harrison said none of the investigations were related, but police will now look for suppliers of the drugs and determine if any of the drug sales are interconnected.

Suffolk police first searched a home in Deer Park on Feb. 28, where they recovered 573 grams of fentanyl and 300 grams of crack cocaine, Harrison said. Police also seized $1,500 cash and four illegal guns, including two ghost guns. The search led to one arrest.

Police searched another home in Deer Park on March 1, where they seized 30 grams of crack cocaine and $3,500 in cash, Harrison said.

On March 2, police found 70 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of crack cocaine at a home in Mastic Beach. Police also seized $30,000 in cash that contributed to the drug trade, Harrison said.

Police searched two homes on March 3 in Patchogue and Bay Shore. In Patchogue, police seized 24 grams of crack cocaine. In Bay Shore, 100 grams of cocaine and $51,000 in cash were seized and police made two arrests, Harrison said.

Police searched a home on March 4 in Mount Sinai, where police recovered 12 grams of heroin and $3,000 in cash. That same day, police also searched a home in Mastic where they made two arrests in connection with possession of 1½ grams of crack and two handguns, Harrison said.

On March 5, police searched a home in Bellport, where they seized 27 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of oxycodone and more than $1,000 in cash, Harrison said.

During the final investigation, also on March 5, in Bay Shore, police arrested two people and seized 10 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of oxycodone and three handguns, Harrison said.

The individuals arrested were not immediately identified and police did not have their bail status available.

Harrison said none of the fentanyl seized could be connected to any fatal overdoses. He said drug dealers generally mix cocaine with fentanyl to get a quicker and stronger high, and noted that a small amount could be deadly.

Harrison said police would continue investigating after the arrests to determine if the drug operations were connected throughout Suffolk County and the state of New York, noting the large cache of drugs and guns brought in over one week.

"It tells me we have some work to do. We need the community's help," Harrison said.