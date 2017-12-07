A Coram man was impaired by drugs when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Medford on Thursday that injured a woman, Suffolk County police said.

William Seeley, 34, of Lincoln Court, charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, was scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

According to a news release, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. as Seeley was driving a 2010 Honda north on Middle Island Road and his vehicle rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet driven by the injured woman, who was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Granny Road.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of “minor injuries.”

Seeley was not injured, police said.

No other details were available, including the type of drug or drugs involved in Seeley’s arrest.