Long IslandCrime

Shirley mom faces Leandra’s Law charge, records show

Tara Fontana, 38, of Shirley was high on

Tara Fontana, 38, of Shirley was high on drugs and driving with her two children when she crashed her car into a pole in Middle Island on Wednesday, Nov, 22, 2017, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Rachelle Blidner  rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
A Shirley mother who police said crashed her car with her two children inside while she was high on drugs faces a felony Leandra’s Law charge.

Tara Fontana, 38, was arrested Wednesday after crashing her vehicle into a pole on Middle Island Road in Middle Island, injuring herself and her two children, Suffolk police said. They were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for nonlife threatening injuries.

Fontana was charged with aggravated driving while impaired with children under Leandra’s Law, criminal possession of a controlled substance with heroin and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police and court records.

She was scheduled to appear Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Fontana was arrested five days before she was scheduled to appear in court on another charge, court records show. She had been released from jail on her own recognizance after leaving the scene of an accident in July, online records show.

Suffolk police said Thursday they had no additional information about the July incident.

Leandra’s Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, killed in 2009 when a car she was riding in, driven by a drunken driver, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan. The law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger age 15 or younger in the vehicle.

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

